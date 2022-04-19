“Everything you can dream of and more”: Kourtney Kardashian is pure love after Travis Barker’s birthday greeting

It’s a special day for kourtney kardashian. The celebrity is turning 43 this Monday, April 18, in the midst of days that are pure love and happiness for her, as a result of her relationship with TRavis Barker.

Just days before the premiere of his return to television with the premiere of “The Kardashians” by Star + and starting the month with a “fake” wedding with the drummer of Blink-182, after the 2022 Grammy Awards, The reality star starts this new year engaged and trying to get pregnant and thus become a mother for the fourth time.

On this first day with 43 years, Kourtney Kardashian has received the affection of her family, like the tender message that Kris Jenner dedicated to him, and its nearby. But also of the people who stole his heart. Travis Barker shared on his Instagram account a black and white photo in which the celebrity can be seen with his eyes closed being hugged by her partner holding her back.

“My best friend, my lover, my everything”, wrote Travis Barker to later wish her a happy birthday and tell her that he loves her.

“Everything you can dream of and more”, was Kourtney Kardashian’s response to her partner’s romantic post.

Check out Travis Barker’s post wishing Kourtney Kardashian a happy birthday