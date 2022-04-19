everything ready for the birth of the singer (even the party for the birth) – Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

The artist arrived in her native island with her partner A $ AP Rocky, definitively dismissing the rumors of their crisis. Their son should be born within days and there is excitement for the happy event

Last January, Rihanna has announced to the world that she is pregnant through a series of photos together with his partner A $ AP Rocky. Since then the couple has been present on the red carpet but also in public appearances related to the fashion world. Now the two have been paparazzi at Barbados airport by the photographers of the “Daily Mail” and the shots put an end to the rumors of a crisis between the two after an alleged betrayal of him (all already denied). In reality, if the artist goes to his native island, for a particular reason. He wants to give birth to him son of him there. The interpreter of “Man Down” should give birth very soon in his native island and everything is already planned for the arrival of the baby. For her, the day she becomes a mother is the most important day in her life. She wants it to be as magical as possible. She will have around her the people she cares about the most, including her mother Monica and her childhood best friend. Sonita Alexander, than a female doctor. She wishes she was the one to give birth to the baby, said a source close to the newspaper “The Mirror”.