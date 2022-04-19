Event to remove obsolete documents, throw away expired medicine is April 30 | Sun

People can safely dispose of old documents and expired medications at a prescription shredding and disposal event on April 30.

Yakima County Crime Stoppers co-sponsors the Shred & Med Day event from 9 am to 1 pm at Valley Mall at 2529 Main St. in Union Gap.

It will be held in the southwest corner parking lot by Sears, according to a news release.

It will be limited to three shopping bags or two file boxes of bank statements, checks, credit card statements and other old paper containing sensitive personal and financial information, according to a press release from Crime Stoppers.

There will be no limit to the number of outdated prescription drugs that people want to carry to be disposed of.

Shredded items and medications must be clearly separated. Attendance will be on a first-come, first-served basis because Crime Stoppers is limited to one shredding truck for the event. It’s free, but Yakima County Crime Stoppers will accept donations to support the organization’s expenses and rewards fund. Learn more or submit anonymous tips at www.crimestoppersyakco.org

Other sponsors of the event include Valley Mall, CI Shred, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima Police Department, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors, Pacific Northwest University of Health and GESA Credit Union.