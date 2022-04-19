End the use of masks in transport in the US?

Russian missile destroys humanitarian kitchen linked to chef José Andrés in Ukraine. Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of one of his twins. What happened to López Obrador’s electrical reform? This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

one

They repeal the mandate for the use of masks in US public transport.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the Biden administration’s mandate for the use of masks on planes and other public transportation. The US public transportation mask mandate won’t be in place while it’s under review, a government official says.

two

Analysis: Biden’s dilemma

Ukraine’s armed forces struck a defiant stance this weekend, refusing to give in to Russia’s demand that Kyiv’s troops in the port city of Mariupol surrender. At the same time, President Joe Biden and his allies face a new precipice in deciding how far the United States can arm the beleaguered country, as Russia indicates it may take more aggressive steps to stem the flow of US weapons and NATO.

3

Russian Missile Destroys Humanitarian Kitchen Linked to Chef José Andrés in Ukraine

A humanitarian kitchen in Ukraine linked to famous Spanish chef José Andrés was destroyed by a Russian missile in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, according to the charity that runs it.

4

What happened to AMLO’s electrical reform?

The electricity reform presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was rejected in the Chamber of Deputies this weekend after months of criticism by environmental experts and businessmen of the initiative that sought to increase state control of energy generation in the country. .

5

Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of one of his babies

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo announced on social media the death of his newborn son on Monday. His partner Georgina Rodríguez, who also signs the statement, was pregnant with twins and in December they announced that they were expecting a boy and a girl. The girl was born, parents say.

————–

at coffee time

The first trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder” is here with a first look at a female Thor

Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Tessa Thompson as the heroic Valkyrie, plot details for the film remain under wraps, as is often Marvel’s style.

Rosalía announces the “MOTOMAMI” tour: check the dates and how to buy tickets

Rosalía announced this Monday her “MOTOMAMI” world tour, with which she will visit some countries in Latin America, the United States and Europe.

Taco Bell once again offers one of the public’s favorite dishes on its menu

Taco Bell will once again offer Mexican Pizza, after suspending it for approximately two years.

Humans are in danger of ingesting plastic as part of their diet

Research from Flinders University in Australia reveals that humans are in danger of eating plastic as part of our diet. The researchers studied the sea in the southern part of the Australian territory, where fishing and fish farming are common, and found high concentrations of microplastics.

How to apply to the IRS for an extension of the deadline to file taxes in 2022 in the US?

If you definitely couldn’t file your tax return this Monday because you didn’t prepare it well or simply didn’t make it, there’s good news: You can avoid penalties by requesting an extension to file taxes at a later date.

————–

The number of the day

292

A man watched the latest “Spider-Man” movie 292 times and set a new world record.

————–

quote of the day

“The most horrifying thing I’ve ever seen”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken out about a horrific video of a Ukrainian mother mourning after finding her son dead in a well.

————–

pick of the day

This is Neems, the company that creates custom denim pants

The jeans are handmade to order so there is no risk of overproduction and returns are donated or recycled.

————–

And to finish…

‘The Simpsons’ Theme Songwriter Performs ‘Wild’ Version at Coachella

Danny Elfman surprised his fans with an eclectic mix of songs at the Coachella music festival. The composer performed the main theme of “The Simpsons” and a mix of the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas”.