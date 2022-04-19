Elon Musk Says He Rotates Between His Friends’ Free Rooms – Teach Me About Science

Here’s a piece of news that’s bound to make some of you sarcastic: The world’s richest man has said he doesn’t have a home right now and rotates between his friends’ spare rooms.

Chris Anderson, chief organizer of the TED conference, interviewed Tesla and SpaceX mogul Elon Musk. In a chat that lasts a little over an hour, Musk says that he sleeps on his friends’ couch.

“Right now I don’t even have a house, I’m literally staying at friends’ houses,” Musk said during the interview. “If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of the Tesla engineering is, I’m basically rotating through the free rooms of friends.”

“Sure it would be very problematic if you were spending billions of dollars a year on personal consumption, but that’s not the case,” Musk told Anderson, adding that he doesn’t own a yacht or actually take vacations.

Although he assumes that he has his private plane, he says that it is due to work: «It is not that my personal consumption is high. I mean, the only exception is the plane, but if I don’t use the plane then I have fewer hours to work.”

Grimes, the mother of two of their children, admitted during a recent Vanity Fair interview that they lived in a “very insecure $40,000 house.” She said that at one point she refused to buy a new mattress when it had a hole in it.

CBS News says that “in December 2021, it was reported that Musk was actually living in an Austin mansion owned by Ken Howery, according to the Wall Street Journal,” so what Musk has said in this latest interview is probably not from the all true and maybe have a mansion.

On the other hand, in May 2020, Musk stated in a tweet that he is selling almost all his physical possessions and that he will be left without a home of his own. “My girlfriend Grimes is mad at me,” he added.

my gf @Grimezsz is mad at me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Something interesting that was touched on in the interview is when he was asked about the long-awaited Starship, the ship with which Elon plans to colonize Mars. Anderson asked him how he will solve the problem that currently we can only launch ships to the red planet every 2 years. Something that is due because it takes advantage of a “window” that occurs every so often in which the distance between Mars and Earth is less.

Elon Musk replies that he doesn’t know, and that they still have a long way to go. First it would be to get to orbit, then refine full and fast reusability. It will take a while, “but I think we’re going to figure this out.” “I am very confident that we will resolve this at that point.”

Interestingly, this news that Elon currently doesn’t have a house to stay in comes just days into his multi-million dollar proposal. He offered a staggering $43 billion in exchange for 100% of Twitter.

Elon Musk is the world’s richest person, with a fortune valued at $288 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of April 4. On Twitter he stands out for having an eccentric behavior, where you share from memes, advice, surveys and even harsh criticism.