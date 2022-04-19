Eiza González will share the screen with Meryl Streep in an Apple TV series

Undoubtedly, Eiza Gonzalez It does not stop reaping successes and it is that according to reports the talented Mexican joins a very ambitious project with a stellar cast.

Eiza Gonzalez He is conquering Hollywood and now he will be in a series with great actresses like Merly Streep, as reported by international media, so we will tell you more about this long-awaited production.

Eiza González in an Apple TV+ series with Meryl Streep

The 32-year-old actress and singer continues to captivate in her new leading role in the film by Michael Bay, (director of Transformers and Armageddon), entitled ‘Ambulance’ alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Let us remember that he has also been part of great projects such as ‘Baby Driver’, ‘Bloodshot’, ‘I Care a Lot’, ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’.

It has been confirmed that Eiza González will participate in a series on the climate crisis. Instagram: @eizagonzalez

And it is that the talented Mexican has established herself as one of the most important figures in the action cinema of the moment and now she will try her luck in a new genre that will have the title ‘Extrapolations’. Although there is not much information about the plot of the series, we do know that this ambitious project will be created by the Apple TV + streaming platform.

According to official reports, this new series where Eiza González will share credits with meryl streep Y Kit Harington talk about the climate crisis.

How did Eiza González conquer Hollywood?

We may think that it has been easy for Eiza Gonzalez to reach the top of Hollywood, but in reality she has been a great example of determination and intelligence, since in addition to being a very disciplined actress, a large part of her success is due to knowing how to intelligently choose her characters and the destiny of her own race:

“When you reach a certain point in your career, it is very important to say ‘no’ to certain characters who are reinforcing a stereotype,” I assure in an interview for the EFE agency.

The actress who loves challenges is preparing to continue succeeding in Hollywood thanks to her great talent. Instagram Eiza Gonzalez

But in addition to the long-awaited project for Apple TV + we know that very soon she will star in the biographical film directed by Matthew Heineman about the life of María Félix, “I am proud to be able to represent characters that change the game for Latin women and allow us to see ourselves in a different way. “, assured for the same news agency.