Dwayne Johnson accuses Vin Diesel of “manipulator” and decides not to appear in ‘Fast & Furious 10’ | Film and Television

the problems between Dwayne Johnson Y Vin Diesel They have returned. It seemed that everything had calmed down between them, but no. Peace between them does not exist. Moreover, since 2016 they have been in an open war. And before saying goodbye to 2021, Dwayne Johnson, known as The rock, gave some strong statements about his partner Vin Diesel.

On December 30, an interview was published by the CNN with The Rock. In one of the questions, Johnson was asked about the rumors about his return to the saga. Fast&Furious and a post from Diesel asking for the actor to return to the franchise. “I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. I told him directly, and in private, that he would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always root for the cast and I would always root for the franchise to be successfulbut that there was no chance of him coming back,” the actor replied.

However, Johnson added a response that has revolutionized social networks and has been echoed in All the means: “Vin’s recent post It was an example of his manipulation. I did not like that he mentioned his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of this.”

Fast & Furious 10 without Agent Hobbs

This is how the actor confirmed his decision to not appear in the next and last film of the saga: Fast & Furious 10. In addition, he has told that he has the support of Universal, who understood the “problem” for which he was not going to return. A problem that is related to the relationship with Vin.

After what Universal Pictures If I had to change the release date of the film several times, we finally have a confirmed date. will be the next May 19, 2023 when Fast & Furious 10 will arrive on our screens to end one of the most important sagas of the film industry.

There is still more than a year and a half left to confirm if Dwayne really does not return to the franchise for bring Agent Hobbs to life. Despite his statements that will have left more than one fan sad about his decision, the actor wanted settle the issue wishing all the success in the world to his fellow cast members: “I sincerely wish my former castmates and crew members the best of luck and success for the next episode.”