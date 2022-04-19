The dealer who gave Mac Miller fentanyl pills has been convicted of involvement in the rapper’s death. Drug dealer implicated in Mac Miller’s death sentenced to more than 10 years in prison | Source: diffusion



Ryan Michael Reavis, one of the three drug dealers who supplied fentanyl pills to the late rapper Mac Miller, was recently sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on April 18.

Mac Miller and his death from drug use

Four years have passed since Mac Miller, the remembered American rapper, who had an affair with Ariana Grande, died from a deadly drug cocktail. The young singer combined fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, causing an overdose.

Miller was only 26 years old when he died at his home in Los Angeles on September 7, 2018. Causing deep pain in the world of American music and in its thousands of fans who to this day ask for justice for the death of the rapper

The trial for the death of Mac Miller

On Monday, April 18, Ryan Michael Reavis appeared in federal court in Los Angeles, in the trial by Judge Otis D.Wrigth II. The young man was accused and implicated of being one of the intermediaries in the sale of drugs to the deceased Mac Miller.

Michael Reavis confirmed to have been the dealer of Millerbut that he did not know at all the fentanyl content that he gave the rapper prior to his death, it was in 2019 when he was arrested, that he found out about these accusations and the adulterated pills he gave to Mac.

The judge, who was originally planning to accept Ryan Michael Reavis’s request for five years of pre-trial detention. But he changed his mind after reading the testimony and statements of Karen Meyers, the mother of the deceased. It is at this time that the district judge imposed the sentence of 10 years and 11 months on the 29-year-old.





Statements from Mac Miller’s mother

Through the statements of Mac Millerwas that Judge Otis D.Wrigth II totally changed his mind, some of Meyers’ words were the following:

“My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and a kinship that was deep, special and irreplaceable. We talked almost every day about everything: his life, his plans, his music, his dreams”. The mother pointed out Mac Miller.

“I would never knowingly take a fentanyl pill, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there ”, could be read in the testimony of Karen Meyers, who still feels a lot of pain for the loss of her son, who is only 26 years old.