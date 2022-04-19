Drake with Taylor Swift, Avril Lavignse marries…

New installment of our section 10 photos you should never have missed, with some of the most commented images and videos in recent days on social networks.

From the photos of Taylor Swift with both Drake and Lana del Rey, with a half-unknown origin and destination, to this week’s episode of The Simpsons, going through the latest curiosities of La Bien Querida in our country.

La Bien Querida poses with Nacho Cano and defends him

La Bien Querida has recently shared several photos that have caught our attention. One of (younger) living in the United States. Another about the 10 years that her daughter has turned. But in the end, the one that really stole the spotlight is one in which she posed with Nacho Cano, indicating the illusion that she was getting to know the member of Mecano. One person posted a vomiting emoticon, perhaps due to the last artistic and political steps of the author of ‘The Force of Destiny’. The Well Beloved bothered to defend him: «Is vomiting necessary? And Yes, I was very excited to meet him and I liked him very much ».

Charli XCX dances the Asereje

Charli XCX can’t be the queen of hyperpop 24/7. In her new album ‘Crash’ she claims that plain pop was always the first thing for her and that is something that, deep down, has always been noted in her discography. In this half-viral video we can see her happier than a partridge trying to recreate the ‘Aserejé’ dance. In the UK known as ‘The Ketchup Song’, it became number 1 in the British Isles. In fact it was the 8th most popular song of the entire year 2002 in the islands.

Charli singing and dancing to Asereje by Las Ketchup pic.twitter.com/j3hNLO9TIY — CHARLI XCX UPDATES🩸 (@FckyeahCharli) April 11, 2022

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven’t broken up

The news of the breakup between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky due to his alleged infidelity has appeared in the pink press and has been a “trending topic” for days. The rumors have been denied by his alleged lover, Amina Muaddi. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s response has been to show up in Barbados for dinner, where they’re expecting their first baby next month.

Billie Eilish on the Simpsons

The chapter of The Simpsons that will be uploaded to Disney + this Friday, April 22, will be called ‘When Billie Met Lisa’. It is centered around Billie Eilish and Finneas, and tells the story of the talented brothers’ discovery of Lisa. Thanks to her saxophone skills, Billie Eilish will invite Lisa to her studio for a “jam session” that she will never forget. The author of ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO’ thus joins the long list of musicians who have appeared on The Simpsons.

Cardi B returns to Twitter and Instagram

Cardi B’s anger with social networks has lasted little, in which she recently sent her fans to hell for their toxicity. He called them “stupid assholes.” 128 million followers on Instagram and 22 million on Twitter must pull a lot and the rapper is already posting photos and things like nothing happened. For example this gallery that includes a comb.

Olivia Rodrigo remembers her childhood as a fan

Olivia Rodrigo has commented that the Sour Tour is going well quite gracefully. Actually, what she has posted is a picture of her as a child making a homemade setlist with some of her favorite songs. Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato were in the list and even some of them have been moved to see it. Kevin Jonas has responded by praising such a “solid setlist”, as has Joe Jonas. Demi Lovato even decided to share it in her Stories.

Avril Lavigne is getting married

Avril Lavigne doesn’t update her Instagram wall much, but her photo of the month has recently made headlines in the general press. The next image of her after one celebrating the first month since the release of her latest album ‘Love Sux’, was one in which she announced her engagement. The lucky one is also the musician Mod Sun, with 4 solo albums behind him. Mod Sun has opted for a classic request, on her knees and with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Lil Nas X with Penelope Cruz

We know how Lil Nas X likes a brief celebrity encounter. Only at the 2022 Grammys did we see him pose with Lady Gaga, with Olivia Rodrigo, with Doja Cat… that is, with the most requested of the gala. At the Oscars, it was Penélope Cruz, nominated for Best Actress that night, who decided to put him up.

Lana del Rey with Taylor Swift

It’s not hard to find images of Lana del Rey with Taylor Swift. Both have coincided in award ceremonies. They recently congratulated Jack Antonoff together on his Grammy for Best Producer. However, the insistence on posing, rather than together, stuck, has sparked some rumors that Taylor Swift could be finishing an album and that Lana del Rey could be one of the guests. Rumors, we insist, not confirmed.

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey in new photo together. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RYL2CJSDox — PopCrave (@PopCrave) April 8, 2022

Drake with Taylor Swift

In turn, Taylor Swift appears with Drake in the last photo of this Canadian rapper’s Instagram gallery. Drake has shared a text about his son saying something like he’s still too young to understand the meaning of “hard work.” For some reason, he has retrieved an old photo of Taylor Swift on this reel.