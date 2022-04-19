Drake posts on Instagram a photo with Taylor Swift: Revenews

A vintage image posted by Drake on Instagram with Taylor Swift sparked the web’s comments: collaboration on the way?

The image posted on Instagram by. Is – for obvious reasons – bouncing from site to site Drake in which the rapper appears together with Taylor Swift. A vintage photo that actually closes a set of five images, accompanied by the caption They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work (They are too delicate to understand the meaning of hard workin Italian).

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift: she is the Ambassador of the Record Store Day 2022

Obviously the sites and netizens overseas have been unleashed in their interpretations, although the truth undoubtedly remains nebulous. Some have even titled with What the hell does this picture of Drake mean while hugging Taylor Swift?. Surely, both Drake and Taylor Swift can be said that they do not disdain the effort and commitment. But there are those who suspect that there is much more and the most likely hypothesis for fans of the two artists is that it is in the air a collaboration.

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift enters Guinness World Records with ‘All Too Well’

Among the famous comments under the post – in which there are also images of Adonis, son of Drake – is that of Nicki Minaj (The King of everything, the King of everything). Taylor Swift, meanwhile, is silent.