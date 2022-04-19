Do you have an account with BBVA, Citibanamex, Banorte or HSBC? This is for you

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), presented information about the performance of institutions

banks to the claims filed against them in the fourth quarter of 2021, the which totaled 5 million 995 thousand 703, from January to December 2021.

The nine institutions evaluated represent 83.6% of the total deposits of the sector banking, and in the case of credit portfolios, constitute 83.8% of total credit, 75.5% of business, 92.3% of consumption and 93.8 of housing.

During the last quarter of 2021, claims amounted to 1 million 542 thousand 645, 2% higher than the figure for the third quarter, of 1 million 507 thousand 324. In this period, banks with the highest number of claims for every 10 thousand contracts were:

-Inbursa Bank 66; decreased compared to the 3rd quarter

-Scotiabank 62; decreased compared to the 3rd quarter

–HSBC 56; increased compared to the 3rd quarter

Regarding the percentage of resolution favorable to the user during the fourth quarter of 2021, was 37% for this sector, one percentage point more than in the third quarter that it was 36%.

The banks with the most issues in favor of the user were:

–Citibanamex 49%

–BanCoppel 43% and BBVA with 42%.

With less favorable resolution: Scotiabank with 29% and Banco Azteca with 16%.

As for the time it took for banks to resolve a complaint, from October to December of 2021, the sector average was 19 business days, increasing one business day in relation to the third trimester, which was 18 days. The banks that took the most days to resolve a complaint were:

–Bancoppel

–Banorte

-Scotiabank

-Santander

-Azteca Bank

