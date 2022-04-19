“Do not record me without asking me first”: video shows that Will Smith would be a victim of psychological abuse by his wife

The repercussions for the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the last Oscars continue. The actor is currently admitted to a rehabilitation clinic to control his anger, while in parallel The Academy has decided to ban him from the awards for 10 years.

All this took place in the midst of statements by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who undermined her husband’s support by saying that his reaction at the awards had been an exaggeration. This has put their relationship in the public eye, which has been marked by different problems and ghosts from the past, including infidelity on Jada’s part with rapper August Alsina, a friend of her son Jaden.

Now a new edge is added to what appears to be a stormy relationship, leaving behind the image of the perfect couple that the actors maintained. Will Smith fans have found an old video, which seems to be from 2019, where both argue and Jada is shown in a clearly superior position to that of the actor, who asks him to please not record it without his consent and not use it for your social networks, which you don’t like.

“You know that Esther Perel will come to Red Table (Jada’s program) would you say that she has been essential for us to redefine our relationship,” Jada asks off camera, recording the face of her husband who is uncomfortable with the situation. “I would say don’t start recording me, without asking me if you can record me,” the actor replies.

“Oh my God, Esther come help us again please, I’m still dealing with nonsense,” Jada replies, quite upset and focusing the camera on her and then back to Smith. “No, no, because she doesn’t…”, the actor begins to say now more uncomfortable and annoyed than before until he is interrupted again by his wife. “You would say that she helped us to heal the wounds that we caused”, he returns to ask Jada, in a clearly annoyed tone.

“My presence on social media is my bread and butter, so you can’t use me for social media, don’t start recording, I’ll stay here,” Smith concludes, then walks away and disappears from the camera. Jada re-records herself, inviting people to see Esther on the show, “because she has clearly helped us both, you can see it,” she ends wryly.

The therapist they talk about in the video is Esther Perel, who was invited to the program hosted by Jada Pinkett Red Table Talk during 2019, and who would have helped the couple overcome their problems, a year later it was revealed that the origin of these was the product of infidelity on Jada’s part.

During 2020 it was Smith himself who participated in the program, so that the couple could publicly discuss the situation. That appearance gave rise to a meme of the actor in which he looks sad while his wife speaks. With the emergence of this video, fans began to speculate that Smith probably never wanted to be part of the program, much less be calm with the idea that his wife had been unfaithful to him as they wanted to portray him at the time.