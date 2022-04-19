DJ Jazzy Jeff defends Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

DJ Jazzy Jeff defended his longtime collaborator Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Jeff, who released hits like “Summertime” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand” with Smith when he was better known as rapper The Fresh Prince, called the star’s actions Men in Black as a “lapse of judgement”.

In Closed Sessions Legend Conversationthe DJ said, “Don’t get me wrong this is something he was proud of.”

“I think I’ve realized that I don’t know many people who have had as few lapses in judgment as he has.”

He added, “I can name 50 times where he should have beat someone up and didn’t.”

Jeff finished by saying, “For him to have a lapse in judgment…he’s human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from people who don’t believe that people like that are human.”

Smith apologized for his actions at the Oscars, saying he crossed the line. He had previously said that he “reacted emotionally” to Rock’s joke about his wife’s shaved head.

In recent years, Jada Pinkett Smith has expressed her struggle with alopecia, which causes her hair to fall out.

Rock’s brother, Kenny, said the comedian didn’t know Pinkett Smith had alopecia.