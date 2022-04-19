Disney celebrates ‘The Simpsons’ World Day by inviting Billie Eilish to the series, when is the special broadcast?

H35 years ago, on April 19, 1987appeared for the first time on television the family of ‘The Simpson’the most successful sitcom in history, whose first episode was broadcast later in 1989. A product that was born almost accidentally, when its creator Matt Groening drew the protagonists half an hour earlier from an executive meeting, unaware of the genius he had just brought into the world.

A unique family that already has over 700 episodes behind his back and today he celebrates its world day in honor of that first television appearance on ‘The Tracey Ullman Show’. As expected, the entire fandom in love with the adventures of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie have filled the networks with images, memes and videos with your favorite moments of the series, which is well known for its unique humor, celebrity cameos, and predictions about the future.

Likewise, Disney fox ownerdid not want to be left out of the party either, publishing an image and a video in which fans are seen on the street revealing which are their favorite chapters.

That’s right, the hit has come when the official Disney account has announced an exclusive short film of the series in which to appear… Billie Eilish!

When does the ‘Simpsons’ special with Billie Eilish premiere?

Throughout these 33 years of episodes and specials, many singers have appeared in the series: Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Ramones, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga or Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others. Other famous personalities such as Danny Devito, Mark Hamill, Elisabeth Taylor or Mike Tyson have also appeared.

However, the arrival of Billie Eilish to the series is a perfect way to celebrate these 35 years with the Simpson family, whose special will be broadcast this friday april 22 on the current platform that owns the product, Disney.

In this way, the series is committed to connecting with the new generations with this icon of generation Z, perpetuating his reign in the cultural eternity of our society.