Discovery of a new species of millipede dedicated to Taylor Swift

Is called Nannaria swiftae and it is one new species of millipede just described and which was dedicated to an artist: Taylor Swift. The famous American singer and actress is one of the most awarded stars in the history of music with more than 450 awards wonincluding Grammys and platinum records, out of over 900 nominations now can also boast yet another recognition: a species of invertebrate that bears his name.

Along with the centipede Taylor Swift, the biologists who collaborated on its discovery have described also other 16 new species of myriapods native to the Appalachian mountain range of the United States. Scientists Derek Hennen, Jackson Means, and Paul Marek, of Virginia Tech, in the United States, published their findings in an article in the journal ZooKeys.

in the picture: Nannaria swiftae

No, they don’t have a sublime voice and they certainly aren’t attractive by human standards, but these little-known arthropod invertebrates play a valuable role in ecosystems acting like decomposers of organic matter: feeding on plant waste such as wood, roots and dead leaves, millipedes release their nutrients into the ecosystem, regenerating the environment. They live on the forest floor by hiding in the undergrowth and under rocks and in fact are quite difficult to catch. Once identified, they must then be recognized, and world experts on this group of animals are even rarer to find.

Due to their presence in the museum collectionsscientists have long suspected that the millipedes of the genus Nannariaknown in the Anglo-Saxon language as “twisted-claw millipedes” or “centipede with twisted claws” included many new species, but these specimens have not been described for decades.

To solve this problem, the researchers started a multi-year project to collect new specimens in the mountains of the eastern United States: they traveled to 17 U.S. nations checking under beds of dead leaves, rocks and trunks to find new species so they could sequence their DNA and scientifically describe them.

The search campaign produced outstanding results – experts described 17 new species and found that millipedes prefer to live in woodland habitats near streams and are often found buried underground, exhibiting more cryptic behaviors than their relatives.

in the picture: A specimen of nannaria kassoni

The animals just described range from 18 to 38 mm in length, have glossy caramel brown to black bodies with white, red, or orange markings, and have white paws (although they are not really a thousand as their name suggests). Males they have small, twisted and flattened claws on the front legs, characteristic at the base of their common name.

And do you dedicate it to the singer? The lead author of the study, Derek Hennenit’s a hardcore Taylor Swift fan: “Her music helped me get through the ups and downs of graduate school, so naming a new species of centipede to her is my way of saying thank you.” Who knows if T-Swizzle, as her admirers affectionately call her, she truly understood the importance of this mention.