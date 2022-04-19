Discovering the Tiber Valley with TeverExplora and Tevere Point: Revenews
TeverExplora and Tevere Point: in the heart of the Lazio Region, a season of Sport, Nature, Tourism, Navigability, Food and Wine.
–
April 19, 2022 08:34
In Lazio everything is ready for the rediscovery of Tiber Valley and its riches with TeverExplora and the parking space Tiber Point. The project falls within the scope of Youth itinerary: spaces and hostelsinitiative of the GenerAzioniGiovani.it program of the Lazio Region, with the support of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department of Youth.
READ ALSO: Spazio Tevere Point: new itineraries and an app to discover nature, sport and culture
From Saturday 23 April at 3.30 pm at the Nazzano Tevere – Farfa Regional Nature Reserve, the project will kick off youth events. A relay of events that will accompany visitors and tourists to discover the Tiber valley.
In a participatory event, on 23 April afternoon it will be possible to enjoy a first taste of the departing appointments. The stage for all scheduled events will be the Middle Tiber Valleya territory of great landscape, naturalistic, historical and archaeological value.
READ ALSO: Fortnite, Ariana Grande headliner of the Rift Tour: “It will be an unforgettable journey”
The presentation event – which also includes a session of Q&A and will be closed by an aperitif – it starts with the launch of the Spazio Tevere Point and Teverexplora.it events program, the information and booking platform of the Tevere Point, organized into 5 sectors: Sport, Nature, Tourism, Navigability, Food and Wine.