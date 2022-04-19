Discovering the Tiber Valley with TeverExplora and Tevere Point: Revenews

TeverExplora and Tevere Point: in the heart of the Lazio Region, a season of Sport, Nature, Tourism, Navigability, Food and Wine.

In Lazio everything is ready for the rediscovery of Tiber Valley and its riches with TeverExplora and the parking space Tiber Point. The project falls within the scope of Youth itinerary: spaces and hostelsinitiative of the GenerAzioniGiovani.it program of the Lazio Region, with the support of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department of Youth.

Spazio Tevere Point: new itineraries and an app to discover nature, sport and culture

From Saturday 23 April at 3.30 pm at the Nazzano Tevere – Farfa Regional Nature Reserve, the project will kick off youth events. A relay of events that will accompany visitors and tourists to discover the Tiber valley.

In a participatory event, on 23 April afternoon it will be possible to enjoy a first taste of the departing appointments. The stage for all scheduled events will be the Middle Tiber Valleya territory of great landscape, naturalistic, historical and archaeological value.

The presentation event – which also includes a session of Q&A and will be closed by an aperitif – it starts with the launch of the Spazio Tevere Point and Teverexplora.it events program, the information and booking platform of the Tevere Point, organized into 5 sectors: Sport, Nature, Tourism, Navigability, Food and Wine.