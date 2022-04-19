Did you know that Pedro Pascal is as much a fan of Nicolas Cage as you are?

We couldn’t blame Pedro Pascal if he was a little nervous about starring opposite Nicolas Cage in a movie in which the iconic actor plays himself, but it turns out he also got the role of a lifetime for the star of The Mandalorian.

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive TalentPascal plays Javi, a superfan who offers Nick Cage a million dollars to attend his birthday. Despite initial reluctance, an unexpected friendship soon blossoms between the two, despite Nick secretly working for the CIA.

While Cage’s portrayal of an improved version of himself is the film’s big draw, Pascal proves up to the task in his biggest comedic role to date. He makes Javi so charming and endearing that you might even want to hang out with him instead of Nick Cage.

Before the premiere of the film, DigitalSpy talked to Pedro Pascal about the surreal new movie in which he proves he’s as much of a fanboy as we are.

As we did with Nicolas Cage, we will start with a forceful question… do you agree with Javi about Paddington 2?

I am. The only task I had to do for the movie was to watch Paddington 2. I must agree, I understand why it is there.

As far as this movie goes, how weird and surreal was it to act opposite Nicolas Cage while he’s playing Nick Cage? You have to blur between reality and fiction there…

I think it would have been quite surreal to be in a movie with Nicolas Cage and have him be your scene partner, as it was on that first day of shooting.

As for the meta aspect of the movie and the fact that he plays himself, ironically, I would say that there is a possibility that the character of Javi is – of course, without the billions of dollars and the criminal family organization – that the superfan that Javi is is much closer to me than the Nick Cage in this movie from the Nicolas Cage who played him.

Do you admit to having a Nicolas Cage prop room as Javi?

Almost. Yes, basically.

It is understandable. Javi and Nick in this movie have such a wonderful, healthy friendship. Was it easy to create that chemistry with Nicolas?

It was easy. It was an easy task, overall. I love a lot of his performances, which are some of my favorites. They are in my system and have a huge influence on the love I have for acting and the desire I had to be in the industry. It’s one of the easiest jobs I’ve ever had. It’s closer to the person I am. People keep saying, ‘Oh, we haven’t seen you do comedy before,’ and weirdly, this is more about myself than a lot of other things I might be known for.

Since you seem to be a Nicolas Cage fanboy, does Oscar Isaac have to start worrying about you starting hanging out with him more instead of him?

Yeah, sure he’s shaking for it.

Are there any moments that stand out from the shooting of this film?

There’s not much he and I do onstage, but I remember being out on the Adriatic Sea on a speedboat at sunset with Nicolas Cage, which goes down in history for me as one of the most beautiful days at work.

What surprised us was that it was much more emotional and moving, not only for Nicolas Cage, but for the family. Do you hope the fans get that aspect as well?

That’s what I find fascinating about the film: the meta aspect becomes secondary to the relationships that are in the film, the relationships that he has with his family and the friendship that develops between his character and mine.

I think that is the most accurate and true. I credit Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten for writing it. It is also a true love letter to cinema. The movie experience is almost a nostalgic quality that reminds you how much fun you can have at the movies.

There’s a lot of talk about those movies that aren’t made and don’t make it to theaters. Considering that you have worked on something as big as The Mandalorian and that big world of starwarsDo you feel different being part of something like this?

Yes, it is different. I have been very lucky to be part of streaming series that have marked the territory of this type of content or cable television. But what I grew up watching were movies like this. So to be in one, to see the trailer for something like this, or to be in a movie theater full of people laughing at a comedy like this has been very special, to say the least.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive talent opens in theaters on April 22.

