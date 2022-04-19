Denzel Ward became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history | Sports

The Cleveland Browns renewed the contract of defensive back Denzel Ward on Monday, who became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with $100.5 million over the next five years.

Ward surpassed Jalen Ramsey’s $100 million contract with the NFL champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Cleveland, Ohio native is one of four players with 10-plus interceptions and 50-plus passes defensed since being drafted in 2018 by the Browns.

The owner of jersey number 21 has been selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2021 and has the fourth-highest coverage mark among cornerbacks since 2018 with a minimum of 1,000 snaps, thanks to his speed and anticipation.

Some injuries have limited the potential of the cornerback who has not been able to play a full season since his arrival in Cleveland, a team with which he has appeared in 13 games or less in each of his first three seasons; in 2021 he had 15 starts.

For the 2022 season, Cleveland will have Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome, two of the best cornerbacks in the league who promise that the secondary defense will be one of the best in the NFL.

With the amount invested to keep the defensive end, the permanence of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who a few days ago accused the Browns of having disrespected him for having made four coaching changes in four years, seems more and more distant.

In other free agency moves Monday, the Chicago Bears signed former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive player James O’Shaughness to a one-year deal to complete their tight end pairing with rookie Cole Kmet.

O’Shaughnessy, came to the NFL selected in the fifth round of the 2015 Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, a team with which he spent seven seasons. He has 112 receptions for 1,108 yards and three touchdowns.

In New Orleans, the Saints re-signed running back and special teams specialist Dwayne Washington.

In the deck of running backs, coach Dennis Allen’s team has, in addition to Washington, star Alvin Kamara, the Saints’ rushing yards leader in 2021 with 898, and 32-year-old Mark Ingram.