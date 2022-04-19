Danna Paola and Belinda together? This exciting project could unite them | Entertainment

Possibilities Rise to See the Two Stars Collaborate on a Movie Adaptation

So talented and full of moments of great importance in pop culture in Spanish, Belinda and Danna Paola are two of the stars that fans have wanted to see together since times as remote as their times in soap operas, or sharing a song. For now, although nothing is clear, the possibility arises that they will work together on a special project that would involve a play, an area in which both have a lot of experience.

For a long time, a rumor has floated about a remake from the classic movie heavy girlsstarring in 2004 Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey, among other actresses who have made their roles immortal.

Although making a film remake might not be as profitable, theater producer Alex Gou, who has worked with both before, has in mind to make an adaptation of the film for a staging in which he wants Belinda and Danna Paola like the protagonists.

“Danna and I are very close friends […] She was with me in Today I can’t get up, I consider her my friend. She is right now, thank God, at the top of her career, “she said during a conversation with the press.

“If something happens with her and Belinda, I want to do Mean Girls,” he said, mentioning that it is not the only project he has in mind, as he would also like to explore other options.

“If it happens, later invite them to make Lies. I do not know, there is nothing concrete, but they are always contemplated, ”she pointed out.

For now there is no confirmation from any of the artists, because while Danna Paola is on a musical tour, Belinda is about to premiere welcome to eden with Netflix and apparently has plans to return to the studio to record unreleased songs, but the truth is that their fans have been waiting for years for a collaboration between the two and without a doubt, Mean Girls It would be a great way to tie them together.