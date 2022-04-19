Dan Lambert, the involuntary architect of Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE

There were numerous reports that the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE was already taken for granted two weeks before WrestleMania 38. But until the night of April 2, when “The American Nightmare” made his appearance under the chords of the theme “Kingdom” in the AT&T Stadium, no one dared to put their hand on the fire ensuring that the gladiator had decided to sign with WWE, the house from which he fled in search of creative freedom and vindication.

Under his official speech, Rhodes has been somewhat ambiguous when explaining the reason for such a change of scene; from acknowledging a certain conflict with Tony Khan, to exposing monetary issues. But mainly, Rhodes claims to be back in WWE to get what his father Dusty couldn’t: the company’s top scepter.

Rhodes had a long chat with Ryan Satin in the latest installment of Out of Character, and the interviewee offered a curious fact which can be added to the chronology of how the prodigal son came back to the McMahon house.