Dan Lambert, the involuntary architect of Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE
There were numerous reports that the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE was already taken for granted two weeks before WrestleMania 38. But until the night of April 2, when “The American Nightmare” made his appearance under the chords of the theme “Kingdom” in the AT&T Stadium, no one dared to put their hand on the fire ensuring that the gladiator had decided to sign with WWE, the house from which he fled in search of creative freedom and vindication.
Under his official speech, Rhodes has been somewhat ambiguous when explaining the reason for such a change of scene; from acknowledging a certain conflict with Tony Khan, to exposing monetary issues. But mainly, Rhodes claims to be back in WWE to get what his father Dusty couldn’t: the company’s top scepter.
► Dan Lambert and his “poisoned” gift for AEW
Rhodes had a long chat with Ryan Satin in the latest installment of Out of Character, and the interviewee offered a curious fact which can be added to the chronology of how the prodigal son came back to the McMahon house.
«Dan Lambert gave me the WWWF Championship, he gave me the title that my father holds in that 1977 photograph. He handed it to me and at that moment, I felt that the decision was almost made for me. I don’t know if he inadvertently caused this moment of change in the industry, but there were times when I thought that this was going to happen, that it was what had to happen.
«I think we did it with respect and love and I think that casual fans, wrestling fans and sports entertainment fans got it and it moves me. I don’t know how long this honeymoon will last, but right now we’re at the beach and I’m really enjoying it.”