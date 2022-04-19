Criticism of WeCrashed, the Apple TV + series with Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto

The rise and fall of two eccentric wannabes: a review of WeCrashed, the Apple TV+ series with Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in the roles of Adam Neumann and Rebekah Paltrow, premiering March 18.

Apple TV+ launches 8-episode miniseries today WeCrashedbased on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork in which the characters behind the hit (and the disaster) caused by the multimillion-dollar company were portrayed WeWork.

Before getting into the matter, a few brief notes: the streaming platform will offer Today March 18 the first three episodes to its subscribers and, from that moment, it will dose them at the rate of a new one every Friday until completing the emission the next April 22. The episodes are around an hour long and, yes, they give few respites.

Fear the visionaries

What is it about WeCrashed? Reality is stranger than fiction on certain occasions, such as the one at hand. Despite how histrionic the protagonists of this story can be, and the series adds a good dose of humor to the equation without which it could be very hard, is based on real events.

The protagonist is adam neumanna young Israeli who managed, with the help of his partner Rebekah Paltrow (cousin of the famous Gwyneth Paltrow), building an empire out of nothing. He came from running several dilapidated businesses like collapsible heels or baby bodysuits with knee pads to help them crawl, but he always had a much bigger and more promising idea on his mind.

WeWork would be its materialization: it was what is known in the business world as a “unicorn”, that is, a private equity company whose valuation skyrockets before going public.

It went from being a coworking space to a global brand with a value exceeding 47 million dollars in less than ten years. However, it only took one for him to click and his value plummeted.

The series portrays the brilliant rise of the startup, based on the unconditional love professed by the founding couple of the firm and the mutual support that led them to believe their own lies.

Adam and Rebekah ran the company as if it were a youth camp based on New Age foundations.: his community had motivational talks, spiritual retreats and a whole philosophy of life whose ultimate goal was nothing more or less than changing the world… it is understood that for the better.

Taken coldly, this story would be the perfect fable of our times: it highlights the fragility of the financial system, the megalomaniacal ambition of charismatic leaders who believe they can truly mark a before and after, and the ease with which large bubbles that are created around empty expectations.

Although the quality of the series is beyond any doubt seeing the means available to it, the investment in the visual aspect and the cast, headed by an outstanding Anne Hathaway and the always ready to transform Jared Leto (here, as in the gucci housewith a pronounced accent), weighs on her the disenchantment that this type of character ends up monopolizing the spotlights.

WeCrashed is not particularly lenient with this couple whose conjoined egos are like adding fire to gunpowder, but it is clear that we feel an unhealthy fascination towards this type of characters and their stories of premature success and huge hit. It will be because it seems to us out of all logic that they reach such heights of power.

This is evidenced by the recent success of Netflix Inventing Anna and the next hit of Disney + The Dropout about Elisabet Holmes, the founder of Theranos.

In the end what becomes clear is that in front of the vaunted “we” what there is is a colossal “I”: behind the communes, the well-thumbed messages taken from cheap self-help books and the hymns, there is a greed and a sidereal selfishness… Is that why Rebekah told Adam that it was “a supernova”. He shouldn’t have gauged the destructive potential of it exploding…

In short, and without delving further into the development of the series so as not to burst any surprises in case you are not familiar with this recent episode of financial crash, WeCrashed worth your time.

