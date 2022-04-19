Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Liverpool after losing his son in childbirth

Cristiano Ronaldo will not take the field tonight in the Premier League match against Liverpool. After the tragic death, which occurred on Monday, during the birth of the son that his wife Georgina Rodriguez was carrying in her womb together with her twin sister, who was born regularly, CR7 is still shaken and will not be present at Anfield. It was Manchester United himself who announced the Portuguese forfeit: “The family is more important than anything else”.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez lost one of the twins during childbirth by Enrico Franceschini April 18, 2022





From Juventus to Pele, a lot of solidarity

“Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones in this extremely difficult moment”, the Red Devils release reads, “underlining the request for privacy expressed by the family, we confirm his absence in the match at Anfield. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and we send strength to the family “. Meanwhile, messages of solidarity have arrived from all over the world, including that of Pele: “My friend, I send you my prayers and my affection in this very difficult moment – the message of the Brazilian legend – May God comfort your hearts and enlighten every step of the way “. Closeness also from Juventus: “Our thoughts and prayers are you, Georgina and the whole family during this moment”.

On the 7th minute an applause from Anfield

Another touching initiative was taken by the Liverpool fans who, during this evening’s match, will reserve an applause in the seventh minute as a sign of closeness to Ronaldo for the tragic mourning. The number of the minute is obviously not random considering the jersey number of the five times Golden Ball. A beautiful gesture of the opposing public.