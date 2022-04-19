Cristiano Ronaldo in the storm – the child’s mother accuses: “He is a criminal”

The controversy surrounding CR7 has not subsided. The mother of the child attacked after the match against Everton accuses him: “He is a criminal”.

The controversies around are not subsiding Christian Ronaldo. The Portuguese phenomenon became the protagonist of a very bad episode at the end of the match, an attack against a young fan guilty of filming him off the pitch. The boy’s mother has posted photos that reveal new details that the police are also investigating.

The black period of Christian Ronaldo. The Portuguese ace, passed in the summer by Juventus to the Manchester Unitedhe was hoping for a totally different season from the one that is maturing.

The United strongly risks not getting into Champions as well as not winning any trophies this season (the latter fact which is now substantially certain). A vintage to forget for Ronaldoa year that is best summed up in the match against Everton played on Saturday afternoon.

Another, yet another, game without a win for the Red Devils. The United he started all time favorite against a Everton increasingly in crisis of play and results but at the first difficulty the men in red shirts melted like snow in the sun.

In an overall negative race of the Manchester not even the bright star of CR7 she managed to emerge, indeed, she seemed to sink together with her troop.

The Portuguese ace’s game seemed tense and nervous, with very few flashes dictated more by chance than by his class shots. A reason for such a subdued game can be identified in a blow suffered during the game that caused a bad cut on the leg of Ronaldo.

A cut that did not escape a young supporter who, in filming the players going out, identified the aching leg of Christian who, noticing the phone aimed, attacked the boy.

A very bad scene that was recorded and immediately published on social media causing not a few criticisms towards Ronaldo. In this regard, new details emerge that worsen the position of the Portuguese.

That violent gesture that no one expected: here are the photos of the consequences

A very bad scene that took place near the exit tunnel from the camp of Goodison Parkhome of Everton.

Cristiano Ronaldonoticing the 14-year-old boy filming his exit from the field in pain from an annoying cut to his leg, he lost his head attacking the young supporter by breaking his phone.

CR7 he immediately apologized for the incident by inviting the boy to Old Trafford, home of his United. An apology and a gift that were not accepted by the supporter’s mother, however, which further aggravated the position of Ronaldo publishing on Facebook photos that leave little room for imagination.

“Footballers like that are real criminals”this is the quotes with which Sarah Kellymother of the young man attacked, accused further Christian increasing the volume of controversy.

A delicate situation for CR7 who will now have to keep an eye on the news coming from Merseyside where the police are investigating what happened.