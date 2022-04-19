Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina’s message to their missing son: “We will love you forever”

by Marianna Grazi

Losing a child is one of the greatest pains, perhaps the most intense a parent can experience. But the love of a mother, of a father, for which child even exceeds the boundaries of his death: it is a visceral, inseparable bond, made of something more than flesh and blood that holds them together beyond the physical barriers of life. With a post on his social profiles the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo he recounted the tragedy that recently hit his family: his partner Georgina Rodriguez28, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, but while the little girl was born without complications iThe child did not survive.

“It is with our deepest pain that we must announce the death of our son. It is the greatest pain a parent can experience. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness “, the parents, devastated by the drama but united in love for the baby born as well as for the baby who didn’t make it. The reasons for the death were not disclosed, but the Portuguese champion and the Argentine model added in the post: “We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and we ask for privacy in this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you “. Signed “Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez”.

The Ronaldo family

The announcement of the arrival of the twins was given by the 37-year-old, five times the ball of gold, with one photo of an ultrasound posted on Instagram in October 2021, in which two future children were seen. “Pleased to announce that we are expecting twins”. Our hearts are filled with love – we can’t wait to meet you, ”Ronaldo wrote. Love, even then, above all else. In joy as in pain today. Considered among the best footballers in the world of all time he already has 4 children: Christian Jrborn in 2010, Eva and Mateotwins from a surrogate mother in June 2017, e Alana Martina daughter instead of Georgina and born in November of the same year. In short, a large family, to which she has now joined the little twin whose name is unknown, celebrated in another recent post by the Portuguese bomber who currently wears the Manchester United shirt.

Ronaldo’s family clings to the couple

The news of the dramatic disappearance of the newborn of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguaz shocked the entire world of football and beyond: messages of condolence and closeness to the couple immediately arrived under the post and in general on all platforms. Immediate the words of the sister of CR7, Katia Aveiro, who posted a photo of the 37-year-old and the model on Instagram, writing: “I love you and my heart is all on your side. May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more … Our little angel is already in our father’s womb, and our little girl who is safe, strong and healthy here it will teach us more and more that only love matters… “. Ronaldo’s mother too, Dolores Aveirocommented on the Instagram post with a sad emoji.

Condolences from the world of sport

Messages of support, condolences and solidarity also reached the player and his partner from all over the world of sport. Teammate Marcus Rashford tweeted: “Thoughts are with you and Georgina, brother. I’m so sorry”. Other club mates, such as Diogo Dalot, David de Gea and Alex Telles instead responded to Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s post with heart-shaped emojis, as a sign of deep emotional closeness. And again the players Boateng, Alvaro Morata, Felipe Melo and many other colleagues wanted to send a word, a phrase of closeness to the parents in this moment of deep pain.

The fastest man on the planet, Usain Bolta United fan, responded to Ronaldo’s Instagram post with three emojis in prayer, while Piers Morgan commented: “Heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to you and to all your family ”. Gary Lineker, former England manager and TV presenter tweeted: “Terribly sad news. Sincere condolences to you and your family ”.

The world of football clings to its champion

Among the first to utter words of support and affection – again through social networks – were his clubs, starting with Manchester United: “Your pain is our pain – writes the company on Twitter -. We send love and strength to you and your family right now ”. Even the real Madrid, a team in which he played for nine long years (from 2009 to 2018) through an official statement joined “the pain of our beloved Cristiano and his partner Georgina Rodriguez: to them all our affection and our closeness”. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, with Georgina and with the whole family right now.” Also there Juventus clings to Cristiano Ronaldo and, in an English post on Instagram, expresses his closeness to the player and to his partner.