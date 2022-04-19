Crime in the north: a man was murdered in Salvat and the tracks
The new homicide occurred this Monday night in circumstances investigated by the Homicide Brigade of the Criminal Investigation Agency
An new crime was recorded this Monday at night in Rosario. An man was killed in Salvat and the tracksin the northern part of the city.
A person from the Homicide Squad of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) to determine the circumstances of the act.
According to the first police information, several calls came in reporting a dead and bloodied man lying on the side of the tracks.
Its about seventh crime in less than a week in the city.
News in development
