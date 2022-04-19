Crap and horrors of dating • Studio magazine

Faced with the question “How did you meet?” two types of couples can be categorized. The first is the one that tries to evade the question: it is very complicated to tell, they say. So, while someone enunciates it, one of the two disappears improvising the imaginary call of some friend from the other side of the room. How to tell a relationship apparently so romantic because it is fortuitous, almost predestined, when in reality it is the result of the choices of the algorithm of a paid dating app, of a match of which one of the two was not even so convinced until at least first date, which didn’t go so badly considering the last ones? At the same question as before, the second type of couple instead smiles, one looks for the other’s gaze so that they can tell the story together, performing in a shared narrative repeated so many times that it almost seems like an audition to participate in Chain reaction. In their stories they are always noticed by chance at the bus stop, in line at the post office, at the very romantic frozen food counter, where Noa and Steve also meet in the horror film just released on Disney +, Freshwhich actually makes the irony of all those narratives that follow the second type of couple because they don’t know how to tell the first.

It’s the truth: we don’t know how to tell modern love stories. But perhaps we have to ask ourselves if it is really possible to find unexplored romantic potential in doing, such as an automatism, swipe right and swipe left, in the pop-up that says “It’s a match”, on a date that reminds us that it’s our turn. to pay for a drink, in the photo of a penis that we do not remember having applied for? Perhaps then we must agree with the director Mimi Cave who with Fresh tells us that the acquaintances today are practically horror films – it would be enough to think of the story of West Elm Caleb, the boy who had ghosted hundreds of girls in New York – accompanied by a linguistic code that frightens because it is evoked later of tragic experiences: ghosting, gaslighting, gatekeeping, catfish, dick pic. Noa, played by the talented Daisy Edgar-Jones, knows how crappy the dates she arranges on Tinder are. In the first scene, in front of a dinner in a Chinese restaurant, she endures a man in a funny scarf as he tells her that she looked prettier in the picture and that maybe she should take care of her appearance a little more if she wants men to find her attractive. (gaslighting). So everything seems perfect when, after ditching him in a scene in which he replies that he was actually doing her a favor by going out with her (gatekeeping), Noa, with her socks over her jeans and her hair tied up in a ruffled ponytail, ends up. at the supermarket where she meets Steve (Sebastian Stan, who has just dropped the Tommy Lee clothes he wore in Pam & Tommy).

In English it is called “meet cute”, the fortuitous meeting between the two main characters who immediately understand that they are in love with each other, and it was coined on purpose starting from the regularity with which the event reappeared on television or at Cinema. It is the most common topos in love stories and perhaps we continue to look around and believe it because, unlike the dedications of love to the terrace and the long letters sent thousands of kilometers away, it seems the most real and optimistic part of all. the fiction: we all go to Esselunga and the Post Office all too often, it would be nice if for once something good happens before paying at the cash desks. In the film Steve asks Noa if he has ever tried a specific type of grape, she replies no, so he opens the bag to detach a bunch of it, in one of those scenes where couples who proudly say they met will always pontificate. offline.

Another founding myth of offline dating is exchanging your phone number, never your Instagram or Facebook profile. And if you don’t have social media, it would be the apotheosis of romance: it also says so Dazed & Confused which is the title of the review by Fresh: “Why are people without social media so sexy?”. In fact, Steve says to Noa that he has no social profile: «Twitter? Does anyone ever say something intelligent on Twitter? », And she smiles, condescending, as if she were the custodian of a truth that remains secret to us, who obsessively control the number of likes on posts. According to Dazed people without social networks are fascinating because they do not need the consent of others or to always be aware of what we are talking about, they are less vain and narcissistic. Maybe they’re harmless because they haven’t been exposed to the West Elm Caleb story or they can’t ghost us but they can just disappear, which, perhaps, is an easier concept to grasp. It’s a trend that also goes on TikTok, where the girls who post the most often pair up with a “hot offline boyfriend” – a hashtag that collects thousands of videos – which also celebrities like Bella Hadid or Ariana Grande, girlfriends with two people do. of which absolutely nothing is known.

«So how can I stalk?», Asks Noa, «You will have to do it in person», he replies, after proposing an escape to the countryside that she, naively blinded by the romantic proposal, accepts. Suddenly, after Steve hands her a drink, the girl falls to the ground and he takes her to a basement where he wants to keep her alive until he shreds every part of her body to sell to a community of cannibal tycoons. he himself belongs. Saying this is funny because it would be tragic to think that even a shred of truth can be hidden in this plot (this happens after all in the first 30 minutes of the film). I have friends who have abandoned the idea of ​​dating because they are afraid that their date had no correspondence in the Google results, or had the Instagram profile stopped at 2012 with only a photo of an animal. I laughed at their talk, imagining instead that I would meet the ideal person on the shelves of the library – “You too in the Polish poetry department?” – one without an Instagram profile so we would not have had to face the ghosting discourse and whether or not it was an ethically correct answer. The truth, then, is that swipe Left, gatekeeping and gaslighting aside, the acquaintances today continue to be a horror film that seems to have already seen, and that perhaps the beauty lies precisely here: which then we look at it passionately.