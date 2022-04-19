Crafting and mental health: what it is and how it supported emotional well-being in the pandemic | The USA Newspaper

According to Expo Artesanías, manual activities have been allies of emotional and psychological well-being in the midst of the health crisis due to Covid-19

NotiPress.- In the Covid-19 pandemic, the mental health of people was pushed to the limit all over the world, indicated the World Health Organization (WHO). Factors such as job loss, fear for the health of loved ones, and lack of face-to-face contact increased the incidence of anxiety and depression. Under this line, crafting or manual activities have been allies of mental well-being in the face of the difficulties of the health crisis. This was reported for NotiPress by a statement from the Naucalli Expo Crafts fair, based at the Center for Exhibitions, Fairs and Events (CEFE) in Naucalpan, State of Mexico.

According to Crafts Expo, millions of people in the world carry out manual activities thanks to their ability to generate hormones of happiness. These substances are known as endorphins, linked to happiness; dopamine, responsible for pleasure and motivation; and serotonin, necessary for a relaxed mood. Figures provided by the statement indicated that 84% of women learned a new manual skill, more than 60% of men tried at least one, and 90% of children performed them regularly throughout the health crisis.

Among the manual activities, they highlighted DIY crafting (acronym for Do It Yourself), which offers an occupational therapy experience with the potential to generate income. According to the professional entrepreneurship website Artesanía por el Mundo, the term craft can mean various activities in its Spanish translation; such as crafts, crafts, and clothing. An important element of crafting is to creatively use any material found at home. Therefore, applications include baking, changing the color of walls, making necklaces, modeling pasta, knitting and embroidery, drawing, coloring, and soap making. Although the definition may vary depending on the country and language, CEFE specialists reported that crafting is considered part of handicrafts.

An article by Spectrum Health, a non-governmental organization (NGO) specialized in mental health services, reported that crafting is considered a natural way to support the treatment of depression and stress. By focusing attention on manual activities and forgetting everyday stress, people find gratification and develop new motor skills. Likewise, they can be part of the virtual communities dedicated to handicrafts and crafting, which present the possibility of undertaking in this market with low opening costs for materials. For many people, the sale of products made with crafting and online classes on how to make their crafts have been essential to their income during the pandemic, Expo Artes concluded.