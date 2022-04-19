Company for Raúl Jiménez: Figure from Mexico reaches the Premier League

Erick Gutiérrez could leave PSV of the Netherlands

April 18, 2022 11:19 p.m.

The Mexican soccer player for PSV in the Netherlands, Erick Gutiérrez, could leave the team with which he was recently crowned cup champion to face his future in a much more competitive and prestigious league.

According to the rumor presented this Monday by the narrator of TUDN, Xavi Sol, the star of the Mexican National Team could head for the English Premier League, so he would join other Aztec players who make life in the tournament.

“Very close to emigrating to the English Premier League where another Mexican compatriot has already played. He is about to play games in Europe, he has just scored and won the Cup in the Netherlands with PSV, ”Sol reported on her social network Twitter account.

Despite the rumours, it is unknown which team would be interested in taking over Gutiérrez’s record, although it is presumed that it is a mid-table team that seeks to improve its performance on the pitch.

If the purchase is finalized, the Mexican soccer player would join his compatriot Raúl Jiménez, who currently plays for Wolverhampton, a team with which he has had a great season after his return from the skull injury he suffered.

Gutiérrez has taken a leading role in the current tournament in the Netherlands, being a fundamental piece within PSV to help them in midfield and thus create scoring chances.