Coachella will bring to ‘Fortnite’ suits “reactive to music”

Epic Games has partnered with Coachella to bring responsive clothing and exclusive music to Fortnite.

READ MORE: All games should have a Netflix-style length listing

The first wave of Coachella-themed items is coming to Fortnite tomorrow (April 15) at 1AM BST, or 8PM ET / 5PM PDT on April 14.

As part of the Icon Radio Takeover crossover, 30 artists from the Coachella festival will appear on radios found in Fortnite vehicles. The Takeover will also bring new items and outfits to the game each weekend of the festival, which runs from April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Two of these outfits – the Wilder and Lyric cosmetics – will react whenever the player hears music within the battle royale.

A second set of items will arrive at Fortnite on April 22 at 1AM BST, or 8PM ET / 5PM PDT, as Alto and Poet’s music-reactive outfits will be added to the game. A bundle of both outfits will also include the “Enter the Coachellaverse” loading screen.

Sam Schoonover, Coachella’s chief innovation officer, said: “As Coachella continues to scale online, we recognize the importance of creating fun digital experiences to drive engagement and build community. There are few companies that do it better than Fortnite. We are Thrilled to partner with such an epic entertainment brand to reimagine Coachella for the next generation of fans.”

The collaboration between Fortnite and Coachella is part of the “Coachellaverse,” a new way for festival fans to engage while at home. You can discover more about the Coachellaverse here.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia were confirmed to be the last-minute headliners for Coachella 2022, after Kanye West announced he was pulling out of his performances.

In other news, donations from the entire gaming industry to Ukraine have now exceeded £150 million, with more to come. Epic Games and Microsoft lead the pack, with more than £109 million donated to humanitarian efforts.