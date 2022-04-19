Coachella 2022, the return of boho chic beauty looks

D.e weekend, from 15 to 17 and from 22 to 24 April 2022: the trendiest music festival of the year returns to Indio, in the California desert, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, The Weeknd and even the Maneskin are the names of this edition which, after two years of absence due to a pandemic, is confirmed as an event with a high rate of glamor and beauty thanks to models, celebs and influencers who compete for look. Even beauty.

It is a beauty style indie-rock in an “Instagram key”, as always, the fil rouge of the guests’ fashion and beauty choices, destined to set trends for the summer.

Coachella 2022, the most beautiful hair looks …

Everything is allowed, under the California sun: wave hair wild as a flower child, bohemian braids and pigtails, a waterfall of accessories like headbands and headbands to stop braids and buns, but also headstrokes in pastel shades.

Among the looks that stood out in the first weekend were the fluffy, honey-blonde waves of Gigi Hadid And Elsa Hoskthe rasta-like of Shanina Shaykthe crown a pigtails knotted of black laces of Stella Maxwell and the new pastel pink by Cindy Kimberly.

While Hollywood stars like Thimothée Chalamet and Leonardo Di Caprio attend the concerts more or less incognito, in the colorful tide of beauties hippie-glam the veteran stands out Kendall Jenner.

The 26-year-old supermodel participates in the Revolve Festival with the classics braiding in pairs and with the parting in the middle. But how to make them hype in spring 2022? She has no doubts: placing them high. Then there are who, how Sara Sampaiodecides for a Renaissance look with loose hair studded with pearls.

… And the new make-up trends, Euphoria style

But also the make up wants its part: at the Festival the smokey eye soft in shades of earth and plum, combined with sandy or red lips like the sunrise in the desert.

A hyper natural bronze lookfrom “beach girl”, is the main theme of the make-up: da Alessandra Ambrosio to Camila Morroneis a triumph dthe sunkissed facessculpted and artfully heated with bronzers with satin reflections, artfully shaded kajal and nude but glossy lips, which sparkle in the sun.

For those who want to get noticed, go ahead to colored eyeshadows, soft or vivid, full color: from Kendall Jenner’s apple green to Kaia’s wisteria, ai multicolor pop mix by Josephine Skriver. Without forgetting the sparkling effects.

Like the delicate points of light worn on the upper lids by Hailey Bieber. Or, for the more daring, like the decoration of stickers chosen by Vanessa Hudgens in combo with the psychedelic manicure.

