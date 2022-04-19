Chris Hemsworth leaves behind his belly to return in ‘Thor, love and thunder’

To the rhythm of “Sweet Child of Mine”, by Guns N’ Roses, the new image of Chris Hemsworth was presented as Thor, for the fourth installment of the mythical Marvel superhero.

The God of Thunder will return with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and his girlfriend Jane (Natalie Portman).

Less than a minute and a half of the trailer was enough to excite the fans of the Marvel Universe, who have already expressed, through social networks, their anxiety to know the plot, in addition to celebrating that Thor left his belly behind.

In the video, we can see Thor in an effort to recover his physique, after constant criticism from fans on images of Hemsworth, where the actor was visibly fatter.

The director, Taika Waititi, listened to the fans and placed him in the film, where a Thor is seen again in form and with a new look.

The “marvelitas” also showed their emotion to see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) again, wielding Mjölnir, the hammer of the God of Thunder.

(Photos: Instagram)

PREMIERE

‘Thor, love and thunder’ will be released on July 2 this year, just two months after another installment expected by fans, Dr. Strange 2.