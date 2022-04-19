Charlene of Monaco news: the floral dress for Easter 2022

The boho-chic dress season has officially begun. It will be Coachella 2022, or the spring air, but Charlene of Monaco and Jennifer Lopez indirectly revealed a common passion. They both celebrated the Easter with two flowered dresses bohemian elegance. Although Miranda Priestly de The devil wears Prada she would sarcastically define them as “pure avant-garde” (as Maryl Streep commented on the floral editorial proposals for the summer), both looks are very trendy. One more romantic and fluttering, the other more glamor flashy, I’m the passepartout look of the next few months.

The boho-chic floral dress of spring 2022

Lace, chiffon, silks: the most romantic and versatile fabrics of spring 2022 are covered with flowers. Boho-chic fashion is confirmed as the trend of the season. Available in infinite variations: one for every taste, style and age. Despite the blatant difference between Charlene of Monaco’s wardrobe and J.Lo’s, they both like the floral dress. P.perfect for the day, with macro prints like those of the singer. OR for ceremonies and evening events, with micro-print like that of the Princess. What makes the difference are the colors, the matching accessories and the fit.

The great return of Charlene of Monaco

Disappeared from circulation since November, when she returned to Munich after months of convalescence in South Africa, Charlene has reappeared in public on the occasion of Easter. She did it with an Instagram post along with her family, where she is immortalized with very short hair it’s a look studied in detail. In pendant with her children and her husband, she has chosen for the occasion a Celine bohemian dress. With cape sleeves and floral print, it is the fashion translation of the Princess’ rebirth.

The macro print of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez can’t stop showing the her engagement ring. Received a few weeks ago by Ben Affleck, he became the star of every look of the singer. To celebrate Easter Sunday, she has it paired with a white spring midi dress. With puff sleeves and a pink and red floral pattern. In addition to the Gucci platform sandalsshe completed her outfit with a green bag by Valentinoin pendant with his jewel.

