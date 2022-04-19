Celebrities who like Cristiano Ronaldo have lost babies

Just as it can happen to anyone in society, it can also happen to Famous. They are not exempt from the pain of losing a child, either before or after her birth.

We bring up the subject with regard to the unfortunate news about the death of one of the twins, newborns, of the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and the model Georgina Rodríguez. “We are devastated by this loss and we ask for privacy in this difficult moment,” published the renowned athlete, guided by his state of perinatal mourning.

They are not the only celebrities who have gone through this kind of difficult situation, so here are some that have also happened to them:

Wisin the singer

Wisin presented his new son to his fans, accompanied by a message of faith. (INSTAGRAM)

In 2016, the Puerto Rican reggaeton player went through the pain of seeing Victoria die, a newborn just one month old, who was diagnosed with trisomy 13 syndrome or Patau syndrome, which took her life. “We are going through a difficult time. My wife is a little emotionally down, but she’s fine.”

Days ago Wisin presented his new son Daniel Jeremías on social networks.

Beyonce

The singer-songwriter has had two losses that, in addition to the bitter pill, gave them a life lesson “Those abortions taught me that I had to learn to take care of myself before being the mother of another person.” She described these moments as the saddest thing she had ever experienced.

Keanu Reeves

The story of the protagonist of the acclaimed film Matrix, has a crudeness that falls into terror. His expected Ava was stillborn. As often happens with couples whose children die, Reeves and Jennifer Syme broke off the relationship, unaware that a short time later she too would die in a road accident.

Jacqueline bracamontes

The Mexican actress and driver, along with her husband, the Formula 1 racing driver, Martín Fuentes, were expecting twins, but unfortunately the man did not survive the birth. “I cried easily for a month and a half every day without stopping. My daughter was in intensive care. Martín helped me a lot, he is an oak,” she said during an interview with the celebrity.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Exactly what was the cause of the deaths of the children of the couple of actors is unknown, but it is known that the two they had did not reach the end of the pregnancy … yes, although many question them, they are also counted as children. “It was incredibly traumatic for me,” Kidman acknowledged in an interview. Today the actress is the mother of four: two adopted, one biological and the fourth was the result of a surrogacy.