Cannes 2022: everything you need to know about the film festival

The arrival of Cannes Film Festival 2022 looks out over the horizon with a sign that begins with 18 films in competitionwhich could still admit extra additions until the arrival of the day of its celebration, which begins on May 17, 2022.

Now, this important showcase of independent art film, returns with force after the complications derived from the pandemic. The health crisis was the reason why the event was canceled in 2020. And during 2021, it prevented it from being held in mid-summer. This year, it will be the first time it has been held in all its splendor since 2019.

Thus, the Cannes Film Festival, rediscovers its recognized site with an extremely varied poster. One who gazes from Elvis from the Australian director, Baz Luhrmanuntil the debut of the granddaughter of the iconic American singer in real life, Riley Keoughwith Beasta tape co-directed with Gina Gamell, which is set in the indigenous reservation Indian Pine Ridgein South Dakota.

In addition, a tribute will be paid to the American actor, Tom Cruisewhose movie Top Gun: Maverick will premiere during the festival.

What is the Cannes Film Festival?

Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet at Cannes 2021. GettyImages.

The Cannes Film Festival It is one of the most recognized events within the Cinema industry, such as Berlin, Mar de Plata, Venice and San Sebastian. He is accredited by International Federation of Film Producers Associations and is distinguished by being a boost for films with a more independent presence. It is celebrated in the tourist city of the French Riviera, Cannesfor 75 years, something that has distinguished this coastal city.