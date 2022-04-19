Camila Cabello, top 4 albums in Spain; Wet Leg, top 56

Rosalía remains at number 1 on albums in Spain for another week with ‘MOTOMAMI’, followed in the top 2 by ‘El Madrileño’ by C. Tangana and in the top 3 by ‘LEGENDADDY’ by Daddy Yankee.

In the top 4 we find the only significant entry within the first 50 positions of the list. It is about ‘Familia’, the third album by Camila Cabello, which with her top 4 improves the data of ‘Romance’ (8) but not that of ‘Camila’, which reached number 1.

The top 4 of ‘Familia’ is the best commercial data achieved by Camila’s new album in all the countries where it has been recorded: in the United States “solo” it has been number 10 and in the United Kingdom number 9. In addition, the album it has been top 6 in Canada, top 19 in Italy or top 27 in Germany.





Another interesting entry this week on the list is that of Wet Leg, who, after placing their long-awaited debut at number 1 in the UK, reach the Spanish album chart for the first time. The self-titled album reaches number 56 on the general chart and 11 on the vinyl chart.

On the other hand, Orville Peck, author of the Album of the Week, reaches number 74 on the list with ‘Bronco’. Vinyl sales have surely had a lot to do with it, since it is no less than the top 5 on that chart, in this case surpassing the sales of Wet Leg and Jack White.







Speaking of the King of Rome, the ex-White Stripes member places ‘Fear of the Dawn’ at number 57 on the Spanish album chart. The vinyl hits the top 6. It’s the first of two albums White will release this year, and we’ll be reviewing it on the cover soon.

Back on the general list, Joe Satriani signs the next entry on the list after Camila’s. From the middle of the chart, ‘The Elephants of Mars’ comes in at 49. Additionally, Calexico’s ‘El Mirador’ comes in at 87 and Tool puts the limited edition ‘Fear Inoculum’ at 91.