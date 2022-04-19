Camila Cabello reveals the reason why she appeared on the X Factor and Harry Styles has a lot to do with it | Music

Camila Hair continues to promote Familia, the “best album of his musical career” as he has confessed in his last interview. And no scenario is more popular than the well-known Carpool Karaoke from the Late Late Show Presented by James Corden for CBS. There the interpreter has revealed the real reason why she appeared at X Factor on her day and why she wanted to be an artist.

“I was 15 years old and a huge fan of One Direction and was hesitating between The Voice or X Factor. I thought 1D would be on X Factor and not The Voice so I decided. It’s very embarrassing and it’s the first time I’ve said it and I can tell because it was 10 years ago and I was a girl, but the real reason why I decided to introduce myself to the X Factor and not to The Voice was because I dreamed of meeting and marrying Harry Styles,” explained the Cuban after being asked about the reason that led her to become an artist.

To the surprise of the presenter, Camila Cabello explained a little more that it was not that she believed that she was going to marry the soloist for presenting herself, but that “I dreamed of becoming an artist and that it would lead me to find love.”

The singer confessed that she doesn’t miss being in Fifth Harmony: “I felt great when they told me I was going to go to a band. But I don’t miss it. There are no bad feelings. I was just very young and now I’m a different person. It was a very fun time. Maybe I do miss it when I’m on promotion and I would like to have more people by my side and not be alone. But at the level of creative decisions I don’t miss it at all.”

Camila Cabello also underwent a polygraph and had to answer compromising questions such as between Harry Styles or Ed Sheeran who would you choose or if you have recently had any romantic conversations since you are single. In addition, the soloist recalled her origins and how her father and her mother had to enter the United States illegally and with no other belongings than what they could carry with them.

Singing Havana, Bam Bam, Liar or Don’t Go Yet eAmong some of the songs that played in the popular format, the Carpool Karaoke artist said goodbye, picking up the baton from Nicki Minaj, who was the first guest artist after two years of absence due to the pandemic.