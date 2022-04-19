Camila Cabello reveals the list of songs for her new production.

It will be next April 8 when Camila Hair premiere ‘Familia’, the third studio album by the Cuban-American singer and songwriter. As the day arrives, the interpreter has already warmed up engines by publishing the track list complete of its production.

Although we were already able to enjoy two of the songs that ‘Familia’ will include: ‘Don’t go yet’ and ‘Bam Bam’, in collaboration with Ed Sheeranplus a preview of his song with Mary BecerraEntitled ‘Hasta los ojos’, this Thursday the singer shared the name of all her songs and collaborations, which promise to be explosive.

“Any idea which one will be your favorite?” wrote Cabello, who is also nominated for the Latin American Music Awards 2022in a category.

‘Familia’ includes a total of 12 songs in which there are four collaborations: Willow SmithEd Sheeran, María Becerra and his compatriot Yotuel Romero.

The singer had shared, months ago, that on her album she would have a collaboration with the Cuban Yotuel, a song entitled ‘Lola’ and which is one of the most anticipated by her fans.

“Album of the year”, “I can’t wait to hear it”, “It’s my favorite!”, “Camila you are a queen”, “I want it to come out”, were some of the comments made by her fans about the release of ‘ Family’.

It was at the beginning of March when, in addition to celebrating her 25th birthday, Camila Cabello announced that ‘Familia’ would be her most personal work to date.

In an interview for the magazine ‘ELLE Mexico’, in which Camila Cabello starred on the cover of the month of April, she spoke about her love for Cuba and how she represented it on her new album, especially the song ‘Lola’.

“The lyrics are about a girl who is incredibly smart, talented and has a lot of potential, but who can’t do anything with her talent because she lives in a country that censors and doesn’t give her opportunities,” he said.

“I contacted Yotuel, who was part of the song ‘Patria y vida’, which pays homage to this movement where people protested in the streets of Cuba against the dictatorship that has existed for a long time. He wrote his part of the song and sent it to me, we talked about the reality of a beautiful country that they wanted to destroy,” said the artist born in the town of Cojímar, in Havana.

In the talk with the magazine, Camila Cabello recalled that she is “an immigrant who came to the United States when she was seven years old”, so “Familia” allowed her to rediscover her roots.

Camila Cabello is nominated for the Latin AMAs 2022 in the Favorite Social Artist category, which also includes stars such as Anitta, Becky G, Camilo, Carol G Y Sebastian Yatrato name a few.