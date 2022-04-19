Camila Cabello, do you have any idea how much it costs to go around like her? Her outfit is worth a fortune

Singer Camilla Cabello has been climbing the international charts for some time. Have you ever wondered how much her outfits cost?

Singer-songwriter and actress of Cuban origins, naturalized American, Camilla Cabello achieved notoriety together with the Fifth Harmony group and then devoted herself to her solo career, with excellent results.

In 2016 he achieved international success with the single Havana, which conquered the charts and radios around the world. This was followed by the song Señorita, made with Shawn Mendes.

Worldwide success

Born in 1997 in Cojímar, a Cuban village not far from Havana, Camilla Cabello she moved with her family to Miami (Florida) when she was 5 years old. As a girl, she dropped out of secondary school to pursue her greatest passion, music.

So in 2012 he tried his luck, signing up for the X Factor auditions. After being eliminated, is back together with Fifth Harmonyan all-female group with which she reached the third position at the final of the talent show.

The band enjoyed great success and released two albums. But in 2016 Camilla decided to leave the group to devote herself to her solo career. Already in 2015 the singer collaborated with Shawn Mendes, making the single I Know What You Did Last Summer, which went platinum.

After leaving Fifth Harmony, he teamed up with rapper Machine Gun Kelly on the song Bad Things. The singer then worked together with other great artists, arriving to record the song Hey Ma together with Pitbull and J Balvin, contained in the soundtrack of the film Fast & Furious 8.

After a series of hits, including the aforementioned Havana and Señorita, in 2019 he released the singles Shameless and Liar, anticipating the release of his second album entitled Romance. This year Camilla released the album Familia, released on April 8th, in which she collaborated with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Willow.

How much is the singer’s outfit worth?

Camilla Cabello is one of the most interesting singers of the moment: young and talented, she has already achieved great results and is working on new projects.

Given the international success, she has now become a real star and – as such – she cannot help but indulge in various satisfactions. Among these, her designer and very expensive outfits stand out.

These days the singer he attracted the attention of the media and gossip magazines because of his total Gucci look.

Do you have any idea how much her outfit costs? Only the Blazer has a price of 2,300 euros, while for the shorts it is 1,400 euros. Finally, the singer’s heels are priced at 870 euros.