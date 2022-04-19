Cameron Diaz says she faced ‘huge misogyny’ in Hollywood: ‘I didn’t do as much as could be done now’

Actress Cameron Diaz, known for her romantic roles in The Mask, My Best Friend’s Wedding and There’s Something About Mary, says she put up with misogyny in Hollywood for years. The actor, who retired from acting in 2014, said misogyny was a normal aspect of the industry in the 1990s and 2000s.

“I certainly didn’t do as much as could be done now because of everyone’s awareness of, you know, #MeToo thing,” Diaz said during RuPaul’s Drag Race host and judge Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast on International Day. of the woman. .

“There were still parameters. The 1990s, the early years, there was still strong misogyny. Only the level of exploitation of the powers, only fell on the entire industry. It was normal to do something like (laughs) and be able to come out unscathed.”

The Charlie’s Angels star said her choice of roles wasn’t enough to break the industry’s double standards, but things are different now.

“Be the one who participated enough for everyone to feel cared for, but not to be a victim in that position. Knowing how to navigate the whole thing because it was happening all day, every day in every little feeling of layers of existence,” Diaz recalled.

The 49-year-old Holiday star also opened up about her decision to step away from the spotlight after her film Annie.

“Fame is very childish. It’s a lot about keeping someone pampered in a state…”

“I just go back to the trap of everything, especially in our society, like what we value, what we think is important. I am absolutely a victim of all the social objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I myself have bought all of them at certain times,” she added.