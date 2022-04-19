Bully Ray commented on the double wedding segment on WWE Raw

WWE announced the segment of a double wedding that would take place on the recent Monday Night Raw, where R-Truth would officiate the same. Reggie and Dana Brooke on one side and Tamina with Akira Tozawa on the other, they were the ones who exchanged their votes in a segment that had divided reactions in the WWE Universebut that the 58-time Champion 24/7 knew how to handle it in a good way.

It is known that wrestling and weddings do not mix very well and these types of ceremonies are always destined to end in disaster. Last night was no exception, since after the official “you can kiss the girlfriend” the matter became a fight for the 24/7 Championship where Reggie, Tamina, Akira Tozawa and Dana Brooke alternated as starters, until R-Truth brought the latter to a safe harbor.

► Bully Ray thinks that Sasha Banks is not for comedy segments

In a curious fact, WWE made WWE tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi Tamina’s bridesmaids for the segments, taking advantage of their history together as members of Team BAD However, The Boss’s participation did not seem to go down very well on the fans, nor on WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who turned to your twitter account to give his opinion regarding the double wedding segment in the recent WWE Raw, adding that he enjoyed the segment.

IMO… I really enjoyed the wedding segment but I hated the fact that the #WWERaw Buffalo crowd decided to “What” it to death. Also, as one of the best female wresters on the planet, Sasha Banks belongs nowhere near that comedy sec. — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 19, 2022