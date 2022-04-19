Britney Spears confesses that she is afraid to bring a baby into the world.

Singer Britney Spears continues to open up to her loyal fans about some aspects of his private life, after disclosing her pregnancy to the world.

A few days ago, the pop artist surprised her followers by revealing what her followers are expecting by revealing that she is expecting her third child, however, it would be her first-born with her partner Sam Asghari.

Although the interpreter of ‘Toxic’ revealed that she would try to hide her pregnancy to prevent the paparazzi from profiting from her images, Britney continues to refer to it on social networks.











The 40-year-old singer posted a picture of herself pregnant with her first child, whom she welcomed in 2006 with then-husband Kevin Federline. With a black and white image, Britney can be seen holding her baby bump and wearing a silk dress.

The publication, which was now edited by the famous, spoke of her fear of bringing a baby into this world. Especially after several documentaries that came out about her life and the tutelage of more than 10 years to which she was subjected.

”I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many documentaries about someone unless they’re dead! I mean, was that allowed? Again, oh well, it’s perspective, you know?” she mentioned.

Recall that Britney revealed to the world the news of her pregnancy through a publication on her Instagram account. She there she related how she found out that there was a new Spears on the way, after having gained weight after her trip to Hawaii with her fiancé.











