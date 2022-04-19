Booker T, on Theory: ‘I see a boy who understands the game perfectly’

For the past few months, Theory has been one of the most prominent talents on the RAW roster, and on yesterday’s show, the young wrestler He was able to win his first championship in WWE by beating Finn Balor in a match for the United States Title. Recently, booker tmember of the WWE Hall of Fame and former champion in WWE, TNA and WCW, wanted to give his opinion on Theory, and the legend, In addition to talking about his name change, he praised the new champion. These were his statements on his Hall of Fame podcast:

“We had Steve Austin back, and then there’s Austin Theory, you know, it’s a bit of a mess with that. I see nothing wrong with it, in simply calling it Theory“.

“I understand why we don’t want to have two people walking around with the same name, even though Steve Austin isn’t going to be around on a regular basis or anything like that. I get it. I understand”.

“Is it something that I would have done to the point of changing the name? I don’t know. I doubt it. I don’t know, maybe it’s one of those things that… But I don’t think it’s going to hurt the boy at all, because Austin is talented. Just looking at what he does on a weekly basis, to me, I’m looking at a young kid who understands the game. Not many understand it.”

“People can say whatever they want. They might even think that I don’t know what I’m talking about. But when I see Austin Theory go out and do his thing, he’s learning about the business. He’s trying to figure out how this is going. She’s trying to figure out: ‘How do I get to that position at the top and stay there?'”

Booker mentions in his statements that Theory’s name change was made to differentiate it from Steve Austin’s name, however, as discovered last week, WWE issued a memo explaining the situation and informing staff that the vast majority of talent would stop using their real names for events. This would be the case of Theory, whose real name is Austin White and dropped the first name ‘Austin’ to remain simply Theory. It is unknown if in this particular case, the resemblance to Steve Austin’s name was also another factor in making the modification.

