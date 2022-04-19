BLACKSTAGE: The Überstylists – MFFashion.com

Two shots from the Valentino Rendez-vous campaign styled by Law Roach (courtesy Valentino / Michael Bailey Gates)



They are the hidden kings and queens of the red carpet. Those who, by defining the look of celebrities, also guide global trends. And like every year The Hollywood reporter has drawn up the ranking of international superstylists. To triumph is once again Law Roach, a legendary figure from Hollywood and the surrounding area. Suffice it to say that among its customers appearing Zendaya And Venus Williams, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion or Tom Holland, just to name a few. Not to mention that at the last Met Gala of 2021 was crowned as the stylist with the largest portfolio of dressed stars (ten in total with a stable featuring cult people such as Alton Mason, Kehlani or Hunter Schafer).

But in the ranking drawn up by the American magazine, which has selected the most influential global figures, there are eleven other fashion stars. From Jason Boldenwhich boasts a portfolio consisting of Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Trevor Noah And Cynthia Erivoto the duo composed of Tom Eerebout And Sandra Amadorresponsible for the spectacular looks of Lady Gaga in all his public appearances. Among the most influential figures too Jamie Mizrahiwhich dresses Adele And Katy Perryor Jason Rembertwho oversaw the great come-back of Mary J. Bligewithout counting Andrew Mukamal or Tara Swennenwhich follow the looks of two cool red carpet icons, respectively Zoë Kravitz And Kristen Stewart.

Among the names on the rise Erin Walshhidden behind the super fashion looks of Timothée Chalametor Jahleel Weaveralways right arm of Rihanna, for which she has built an ad hoc wardrobe for all her social appearances during the months of pregnancy. Also in the ranking Karla Welch (Hailey And Justin Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde And Ana de Armas) And Jeanne Yangmore focused on the male universe with Keanu Reeves, Jamie Dornan And Jason Momoa or the directors Taika Waititi And Alfonso Cuarón. To close the podium, Kate Young. Prominent figure in the fashion arena (she was the former assistant of Anna Wintourpowerful director of Vogue America, ed) who can sport three prominent jewels like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence And Dakota Johnson. (All rights reserved)