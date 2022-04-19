Billie Eilish responds to tiktoker who called her the worst dressed at the Oscars | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer uploaded an epic video from the toilet

billie eilish always finds the best way to answer your questions haters and now was no exception. The singer She responded from her toilet to a tiktoker that placed her as the “worst dressed” of the Oscars 2022.

Through her TIkTok account, the “When The Party’s Over” singer posted a duet with said content creator to “subtly” share what she thinks about her comment.

The tiktoker began his video by rating what he considers to be the “worst dressed at the awards” and said, “I hate to do it, but here’s my worst dressed at the Oscars,” while showing a photo of Billie Eilish in her black Gucci dress (imagine what would it be like if I didn’t hate making those videos).

“I’ve had enough of this shit”, he wrote in the description of a video on TikTok in which he dueted with the other tiktoker. In this one, Billie Eilish is “doing the bathroom” and gives him an obscene sign.

Billie Eilish made history at the 2022 Oscars after winning the statuette for Best Song for “No Time To Die.” Although the singer was already the youngest artist to make a theme for the franchise of james-bond and in obtaining an Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe for the same subject, she is now the youngest to obtain an Oscar award.