Billie Eilish and her new Nike AF1 sneakers in neutral tones

Billie Eilish teams up with Nike to launch a reinterpretation in neutral tones of the legendary Air Force 1 (Velcro straps included)

They say that the classics never die and can never fail… and this version with velcro straps of the Air Force 1 signed by Billie Eilish is proof of it. As timeless as it is modern, this new version of one of the most iconic sneakers comes in a monochrome key and with just the right amount of branding that makes it a collaborative success.

Billie Eilsih’s Air Force 1s are built with “environmentally preferred” materials

We are all already familiar with the particular style of billie eilish that plagued the internet when it rose to stardom back in the day. That mix of emo girl meets Tumblr. It generated a stir in the networks that we cannot imagine and it may have been the starting point (or one of them at least) of the fashion of E girls.

His style, like that of many others, was based on a shoe that was as iconic as it was versatile: the Nike Air Force 1; the cornerstone and turning point for many when it comes to sneakers. So much love and idyll for the silhouette is finally materialized in this collaboration, which adds to the personality of the Air Force 1 the aesthetic values ​​and codes of billie eilish with a very neutral beige color palette and a collection of clothing to accompany the shoe.

way of self-expression billie eilish It is based on a very contemporary and modern perspective perfectly in tune with respect for the classics: “The challenge and opportunity of this collection was to respect the style of the classics while doing them my way”. And in their own way, they had to be made with sustainable goals in mind: 18% of the entire shoe is made from environmentally preferable materials, recycled suede and polyester, and a sole made from Nike Grind.

What is different about the shoe? Well, first of all, and as the most obvious element, the eyelets and laces are now covered by velcro straps that give an air similar to that of wings (is it a hidden reference to Jeremy Scott’s adidas?). Also, the white leather that we all know was replaced by suede from a beige color called “mushroom” that wraps the shoe in a monochromatic look that aims to be “something universal and that anyone can wear”.

Minimalist branding, although very special, is limited printed logos on the inside of the shoe and on the lace trim (which on this shoe always read AF-1) is decorated with his iconic “Bloshsh”, the silhouette of a person bent over.

For those interested, Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 and matching clothing collection will be available on April 25 only through the SNKRS app.