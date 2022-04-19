Belinda and Danna Paola could do the play Heavy Girls

There is no doubt that two of the most famous young women in Mexico are Belinda Y Danna Paola, who began their artistic career as child actresses on Televisa, starred in several soap operas at the time that placed them in the public’s taste. Although they never coincided in a production because Belinda is six years apart from Danna Paola, her career has always been at the center of the comparisons since both also have a career as singers.

In fact, days before the health crisis caused by Covid-19 broke out in Mexico, Danna Paola and Belinda met at the first edition of the Spotify Awards organized at the National Auditorium in March 2020, where the first met She acted as a host and the second presented her song “Amor at first sight”.

(Belinda and Danna Paola / Instagram)

There, the two took a photo in the dressing room area that quickly went viral on social networks, ruling out any kind of rivalry between them.

Now, the name of both celebrities returned to attract attention after the theatrical producer alex gou declared that he intends to bring them together on the same stage to star in the staging of “Mean Girls” ( Mean Girls), a film that premiered in 2004 in which they participated Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried Y Lacey Chabert.

The above was mentioned by the producer during the red carpet of the musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Touring” at the Teatro 1 Cultural Center that is part of the “Brodway Tour”.

“Danna and I are very close friends. Danna was with me in ‘Today I can’t get up’, I consider her my friend. She is right now, thank God, at the top of her career. If it happens with her and Belinda, I want to do ‘Mean girls’, if it happens. Later, invite them to do ‘Lies’, I don’t know, there’s nothing concrete, but they’re always contemplated”, said Alex Gou.

Although nothing is certain, in a not too distant time the public could see sharing the stage of a theater Danna Paola and Belinda in this project.