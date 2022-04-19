Before its premiere, The Northman launches a brutal and final trailer not suitable for minors

In a few days, the new film by Robert Eggers, The Northman. This new commitment from the person in charge of witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019) is a free adaptation based on the viking legend that inspired Hamlet William Shakespeare. As the film will arrive soon, a new trailer was released, which does not skimp on showing the brutality of the story.

The Northman has an important cast to carry out its history, there we find Alexander Skarsgård as Amletha Viking prince who seeks revenge for the death of his fatherKing Horwendil played by Ethan Hawke. Nicole Kidman puts himself in the role of queen GudrunAmleth’s mother; Willem Dafoe What Heimir the Fool Y Anya Taylor-Joy like Olga. They complete the cast claes bang (The Square) as fjölnirthe artist Björk as Seeress Y Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (The Mountain from GoT) as Thorfinnr.

