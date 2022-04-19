Ariana Grande and Henry Cavill could star in a new Disney project | News from Mexico

Los Angeles California. – New rumors have reached social networks, as it began to speculate that Ariana Grande could be in talks to star in a new and ambitious project next to Henry Cavill.

According to US media, Disney would be interested in creating a new project that would have Ariana Big Already henry cavill as main actors. Supposedly, the company is interested in continuing with its projects live action Due to the recent success ofcruel”.

In this way, it became known that the American company wants to make the version live action from “Hercules”, the mythological hero who conquered generations in his animated version that arrived in 1997.

Ariana Grande could play Megara

According to information shared by the media, Ariana Grandewho recently celebrated his wedding with Dalton Gomezcould interpret Megara, the female protagonist of the story. It is even said that the actress and singer would have already done a casting for this character.

However, until now, everything is considered as only a rumor, because neither Ariana neither Henry They have come out to confirm or deny the information.

For now, henry cavill is focused on the next premiere of the second season of “The Witchers”as well as with the reboot from “He Man” and that of “highlander” and as if that were not enough, the sequel to “Enola Holmes”.

For its part, Ariana Grandeis ready to face a new challenge, because soon it will be coach in the new season of “The Voice” where you will share credits with John LegendKelly Clarkson Y Blake Shelton.