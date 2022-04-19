Apple Music updates rates in Mexico; This will be paid by users

New rates will arrive for Apple Music users in Mexico.

Apple Music ranks second on the list of music streaming platforms, below Spotify and its more than 365 million users.

In 2021, streaming platforms reported revenue of $12.3 billion.

AppleMusicthe streaming music service from the apple company, updated the rates for its users in Mexico.

We live in an era in which streaming is the model through which almost all content is consumed, from series, movies, television programs and, of course, music.

According to data from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), in 2021, streaming platforms recorded revenues of 12.3 billion dollarsan increase of 21.9 percent compared to previous years.

On the other hand, the IFPI stated that by the end of 2021, there were already more than 523 million users of paid subscription accounts. Global streaming accounted for 65 percent of total revenue in the music industry.

In this context, it is known that it is Spotify, the Stockholm platform, which leads the market for streaming music platformswith more than 365 million monthly active users and 165 million Premium users.

Likewise, in second place is Apple Music, a platform that has more than 65 million subscribers worldwide and a catalog of more than 90 million songs.

Apple Music updates rates in Mexico

Launched in 2015, Apple’s music streaming service had kept its rates unchanged; however, this will have to change shortly.

Apple Music disclosed that, As of May 15, its prices will be modified for users in Mexico, who previously paid from 59 to 149 pesos per monthdepending on the contracted plan.

Now, with the new adjustments in their rates, Apple Music Mexico users will pay 115 pesos per month for the Individual Plan; 179 pesos per month for the Family Plan; and 59 pesos per month for the Student Plan.

So far, the reasons why the company changed its rates are unknown, although it seems that this has to do with digital VAT, a fact that also affected Spotify prices.

For this year, users of the Stockholm platform will pay between 57 pesos and 179 pesos per month, depending on the contracted plan.

Amazon Music also raises its rates

According to what the company itself has shared, The new Amazon Music rate will take effect from May 5 and will be available to all Prime subscriberswho will now have to pay the amount of 8.99 dollars per month or, alternatively, 89 dollars per year for Music Unlimited.

Until now, this measure will only be implemented in the United States, although the possibility of establishing it in other countries is not ruled out.

In addition, to this list of platforms has been added the initiative of TikTok, the social network that will launch its service called SoundOn in order to promote young or emerging talent through its powerful platform.

Given the rise of digitization, music, like almost all content, is consumed in a very different way and, in this sense, artists are looking for greater exposure, especially in a context in which the music industry It’s not the same as it was 10 years ago.

