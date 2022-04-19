Anuel AA leaves a strong message for Karol G after a presentation at Coachella.

The weekend, the Colombian Carol G conquered the festival Coachella in Indio, California, this being an important step in his career.

There, the singer did tribute to latin music with songs by Celia Cruz, Ricky Martin, Selena Quintanilla, Shakira, among other artists, in addition to having a special guest to sing her most recent song ‘MAMIII’, which fans considered to be dedicated to her ex, Anuel AA .

Also, before interpreting the song ‘200 Copas’, the singer said, ”because the past was a ch * mba, but what’s coming is much better, so cheers Coachella!”which made many think that he was referring to his ex, Anuel AA, who is currently in a relationship with the singer Yailin La Más Viral.

This is how Karol G spoke at Coachella:

Given so many comments Anuel reacted forcefully on social networks and sent a message to his ex and his fans, ”I laugh”started.











© Anuel AA laughs at what Karol G says about the past.

Anuel AA leaves a message to Karol G after words at Coachella





Gallery: Emma Stone and other celebrities who have declared themselves part of the BTS ARMY (Sensacine Mexico)

And followed, ”And what do they say that supposedly I’m the one who’s stuck in the past? We are no longer in the times of before, I am not the one who is dedicating songs after so long. Let go of me in a band that has me without c * jones!”











© Ensures that you are not stuck in the past.

Anuel AA leaves a message to Karol G after words at Coachella





The singer assured that this is the only thing he will say about it, ”and already, that is the only reaction from me that you are going to have, think whatever you want to think and whatever it is that is making you think”.

Anuel AA concluded by writing, ”if people only knew…”leaving the public in suspense as to what he is referring to and added, ”there they have news for the whole week”.











© This is how he ended his messages.

Anuel AA leaves a message to Karol G after words at Coachella



