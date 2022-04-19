Anuel AA leaves a strong message for Karol G after a presentation at Coachella.

The weekend, the Colombian Carol G conquered the festival Coachella in Indio, California, this being an important step in his career.

There, the singer did tribute to latin music with songs by Celia Cruz, Ricky Martin, Selena Quintanilla, Shakira, among other artists, in addition to having a special guest to sing her most recent song ‘MAMIII’, which fans considered to be dedicated to her ex, Anuel AA .

Also, before interpreting the song ‘200 Copas’, the singer said, ”because the past was a ch * mba, but what’s coming is much better, so cheers Coachella!”which made many think that he was referring to his ex, Anuel AA, who is currently in a relationship with the singer Yailin La Más Viral.

This is how Karol G spoke at Coachella:

Given so many comments Anuel reacted forcefully on social networks and sent a message to his ex and his fans, ”I laugh”started.



Anuel AA leaves a message to Karol G after words at Coachella


© Anuel AA laughs at what Karol G says about the past.
Anuel AA leaves a message to Karol G after words at Coachella

Gallery: Emma Stone and other celebrities who have declared themselves part of the BTS ARMY (Sensacine Mexico)

The next premiere of BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage in theaters in Mexico and the world, showed how big and strong the fandom called ARMY is, so big that great stars of the entertainment industry are added to it as the winners of the Oscar, Emma Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio, and the 3-time Grammy winner for Best Album of the Year: Taylor Swift. Check out the other names that have declared fans of Jimin, RM, V, Jin, Suga, Jungkook and J-hope.

And followed, And what do they say that supposedly I’m the one who’s stuck in the past? We are no longer in the times of before, I am not the one who is dedicating songs after so long. Let go of me in a band that has me without c * jones!”



Anuel AA leaves a message to Karol G after words at Coachella


© Ensures that you are not stuck in the past.
Anuel AA leaves a message to Karol G after words at Coachella

The singer assured that this is the only thing he will say about it,and already, that is the only reaction from me that you are going to have, think whatever you want to think and whatever it is that is making you think.

Anuel AA concluded by writing, ”if people only knew…”leaving the public in suspense as to what he is referring to and added, ”there they have news for the whole week”.



Anuel AA leaves a message to Karol G after words at Coachella


© This is how he ended his messages.
Anuel AA leaves a message to Karol G after words at Coachella

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker